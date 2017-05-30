US carriers give varying levels of enthusiasm on Essential Phone support

The Essential Phone has cellular support for all of the big four US carriers, but depending on your situation, your carrier may not look upon your rebel ways too kindly.

The Verge asked around to see how enthused the networks are with Andy Rubin’s new creation and the responses may or may not surprise you.

Verizon more or less advised customers to try importing the device at their own risk.

While the phone might work on Verizon, we can’t promise the same experience and quality of service as devices that have been tested and approved for use on our network.

There’s no signal that the carrier will bring the phone in soon.

As a GSM carrier, T-Mobile was a little more open to the idea of having Essential on its network:

We’re excited for Andy Rubin and his team (the device looks amazing), and welcome customers purchasing Essential to bring it to the fastest and most advanced 4G LTE network in the country through our BYOD program. We’ll have more to share closer to general availability in terms of what advanced network features might be available in Essential.

That “Bring Your Own Device” policy sounds great if you don’t like being able to finance your device purchase through T-Mobile. That said, Essential is only offering reservations and is not taking payment information for now — the company is indicating that such action will open up next week.

Sprint, meanwhile, keeps it short and sweet:

Essential’s debut smartphone will operate on our network. More specific information will be provided at a later date.

The Now Network was supposedly approached by Rubin as he tried to gain device carriage rights.

AT&T has yet to make its comment.

It’s only fair to say that the