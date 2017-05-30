Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the LeEco LePro 3. Then we talk LG and Qualcomm as both companies collaborate for the future G flagship. Then we discuss the recent teaser we found with a OnePlus 5 photo comparison. The TSA Laptop and Tablet ban continues as things might get worse than they are. We end today’s show talking about Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone, and what it means for the market.

– The company is struggling, but the LeEco Le Pro 3 phone is a steal at $250 from Best Buy

– LG and Qualcomm working to get Snapdragon 845 on G7

– Which image was taken by the DxOMark-enhanced OnePlus 5?

– Carry-on tablet ban could extend to all US international flights

– Essential Phone combines modularity with a simple but striking design and top-shelf specs

