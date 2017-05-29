Deal: Pay what you want for this White Hat Hacker training
To prevent against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, companies with users and data to protect often turn to ethical hackers to help harden their systems. If you want to get familiar with the tools of the cyber security trade, this White Hat Hacker Bundle features 8 comprehensive courses covering a variety of relevant topics.
Here’s what you’ll be learning:
- Discover the newest developments in security tech with a survey of commonly used tools
- Dive into the basics of network penetration testing
- Explore complex network maintenance techniques
- Understand different network topologies and security architecture frameworks
- Study the fundamentals of common corporate IT practices
- Get introduced to common web security threats, and how to mitigate them
With the massive growth of cloud computing, online security has never been more important. Start your path to expertise in this critical discipline and name your price for the White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle.
