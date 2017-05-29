Android

Which image was taken by the DxOMark-enhanced OnePlus 5?

If you’re looking forward to the OnePlus 5, you might be looking forward to how many cameras it really has (supposedly four), how DxOMark is going to help and what the pictures it takes look like.

Well, OnePlus has answered with one picture (technically two) from the device, posting it to Twitter.

Wow, we wonder which one could it be?

You may remember that the press campaign on this device included some colors and a “Unicorn” gradient. Well, there are plenty of Snapdragon 835 phones to choose from in the meantime.

