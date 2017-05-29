Android

Unlocked Galaxy J3 (2017) gets laid out for your viewing

AT&T has had a couple of weeks with the Galaxy J3 (2017), but it may soon be the rest of the world’s turn as more colors have surfaced of the device.

WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt has revealed that the metallic device is available in black, pale gold, pink and baby blue — nothing like the silver color on Ma Bell.

Base specs include a quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, an LTE Cat. 4 modem, a 720p LCD panel, a 2,600mAh battery, a 13-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and dual SIM slots. 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be the most common SKU, but China will have an option for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Scandinavia will likely be the first region to receive the Android 7.0 phone, starting at around €200.

