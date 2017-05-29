MetroPCS and T-Mobile Galaxy S7 gets May security patch
Right at the end of the month, T-Mobile is moving the May level Android security patch to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Both will still feature Android 7.0 Nougat, but will bring things forward from the March update. The Galaxy S7 on MetroPCS is also getting the same update at the same time.
Of course, 29 days isn’t really bad when the standards are considered — especially as the prepaid version is also getting the update. But it’s only gotten this good from the spotty coverage we’ve had to deal with two years ago from the Stagefright scandal. The hope is that Project Treble can let all of the actors down the line dealing with Android and its hardware and software interface with security updates like this one.
