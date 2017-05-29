Samsung looks more committed than ever to providing the best possible audio experience with today and tomorrow’s high-end Galaxy phones, spending a whopping $8 billion on Harman International Industries primarily to bake the American company’s premium sound technology in the chaebol’s next-gen flagships.

Even before that can happen, the Galaxy S8 comes bundled with probably the world’s coolest accessory this year, although it’s still important to remember those free $99-worth earbuds are merely tuned, not actually manufactured by Harman subsidiary AKG.

That doesn’t make the headphones any less impressive of a gift, marking a big leap forward for the “standard” acoustics offered out the box. As a smaller step in the same general direction, Samsung lets you download an interesting little Android app from Google Play at no charge starting today.

Developed specifically with the “galaxy series” in mind, SoundAssistant pretty much does what its name suggests. It assists you with a number of simple but meaningful sound settings and customizations your operating system doesn’t support by default.

You can control the volume of music and games differently, for instance, create and activate various “personalized sound settings”, play around with a massive 150 steps of “fine volume”, a typical Floating Equalizer, mono audio, left/right balance and, last but not least, on the Galaxy S8 only, “different output path for each app can be specified.”

In layman’s terms, that means it should be easy to program music to play on a Bluetooth headset and gaming audio on your phone’s speaker, which feels rather convenient.