OPPO R11 leak has Plus, specs and cardboard cut-out models
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU
[Rumored]
R11: 5.5 inches
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
R11 Plus: 6 inches
1080 x 1920 (~367 ppi)
[Rumored]
R11: 4GB RAM
R11 Plus: 6GB RAM
[Rumored]
64GB storage
[Rumored]
Rear: 20MP dual-camera system
Front: 20MP
[Rumored]
R11: 3,000mAh
R11 Plus: 4,000mAh
VOOC fast charging
[Rumored]
ColorOS 3.1
Android OS
[Rumored]
What can five pictures have told you about the OPPO R11? Plenty. Including the cardboard cut-out of a Chinese superstar that will front all OPPO retail shops and mall stands.
More importantly, we have some specifications and details revealed by pictures of placards for the R11 and the R11 Plus. In addition to the items above, there’s also a fingerprint sensor indicated for both phones.
But yes, we are looking at 20-megapixel sensors at both front and back. To what extent, though, we don’t know — you can see the dual-camera bit at the rear.
There was a store counter placard also leaked with the price of ¥8,888 on it. Don’t take that as anything but nothing — the Chinese love to display lots of numbers through seven-segment digits that can be blacked out as needed.
Black, by the way, as well as gold and rose gold are in the color mix, just to wrap things on a calmer mote.