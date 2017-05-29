We’ve seen some pretty outstanding carrier-specific LG G6 deals offered of late by, well, carriers directly and third-party retailers like Best Buy, but what if you don’t care for a long-term commitment with any mobile operator in particular?

As appealing as the other nearly borderless flagship Android smartphone should be for the masses sans major incentives, sweeteners or discounts, a highly trusted eBay seller is still in a position to charge way south of the recommended retail price for a factory unlocked model.

We’re talking about Never MSRP, a 10 year-old member of the auction website with over 13,000 positive customer reviews, which can currently hook you up with a silver or black “international” H870DS at $509.99.

The heavily marked-down units are obviously in short supply, brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged, sold in their original packaging, but alas, with no valid US warranty or CDMA network support.

Even on a GSM service provider like AT&T or T-Mobile, you may encounter LTE coverage or speed problems, so think carefully if the savings are worth it. Take into account that an official US unlocked LG G6 variant, aka the US997, costs $599.99 at Best Buy. But the H870DS is not only cheaper, also accommodating twice the data internally (64 vs 32GB). What will your informed decision be?