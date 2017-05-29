LG and Qualcomm working to get Snapdragon 845 on G7

LG and Qualcomm are collaborating to include the upcoming Snapdragon 845 system-on-a-chip on the G7 smartphone next year, Aju Business Daily reports.

A source said that one of the reasons the Snapdragon 835 was not in the G6 this year because of perceived stability issues with performance improvements at higher power costs. The company said that LG opted for the more reliable and readily-accessible Snapdragon 821 instead.

In addition, Samsung was able to claim a launch-time monopoly on the new Snapdragon 835 this year for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launch. It also manufactured the chipset in its own foundries and was reportedly able to claim initial supply for its own products.

Qualcomm is under legal fire from the FTC for anti-competitive practices with the manufacturers it deals with, though, and Samsung has filed an amicus brief on the plaintiff side.

The V30 is expected to catch up to the Snap 835 late this August. Meanwhile the Snapdragon 845 is expected to implement a 7nm fabrication process, down from the 10nm on this year’s big chipset.