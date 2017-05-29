While it’s technically still early days, it’s also probably safe to say the over-ambitious US expansion of Chinese digital entertainment giant LeEco didn’t go as planned. On any front. Smartphones, TVs, mobile accessories, concept cars, movies, various content-pushing initiatives, services and apps, they all failed to inspire or even mildly interest North American audiences by and large.

But the company isn’t dead yet, at home or abroad, and at the right price, some of its products may have some juice left in them. Case in point, the high-end (-ish) LeEco Le Pro 3 Android smartphone, which used to cost as much as $400 unlocked, dropping to $320 and even $300 on several special occasions.

Today must be Christmas then, as Best Buy charges an all-time low $249.99 both directly, on and offline, and on eBay, with free shipping covered nationwide. What exactly are you getting for your 250 clams?

Plenty, starting with a large, sharp 1080p IPS LCD screen, relatively slim bezels, decently powerful Snapdragon 821 processor, more than respectable 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, massive 4070 may battery, 16MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and full 4G LTE support for GSM networks including AT&T and T-Mobile.

The ultimate deal breaker is still an aging pre-loaded version of the Android OS (6.0 Marshmallow), sprinkled with too many proprietary add-ons and tweaks on top, though one of these days, LeEco has to upgrade the Le Pro 3 to 7.0 Nougat. Right?