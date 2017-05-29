Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about some of the recent deals that you can find for the unlocked LG G6. Then we discuss other deals, this time with Google Play Music. OnePlus follow as their new referral program helps you get points for your next purchase. Then we discuss the re-emerged possibility of the leaked designs of the LG V30. We end today’s show talking about the Apple Neural Engine, and how the company might innovate with a new chip.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Factory unlocked LG G6 hits lowest price point yet, at $510 on eBay

– Newbies can now enjoy four full months of Google Play Music premium service free of charge

– Ever bought a OnePlus phone? Refer your peeps, share the benefits

– LG V30 leaks show one potential vision with a Priv-ish Second Screen

– Apple Neural Engine will put AI to facial, speech recognition

