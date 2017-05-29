Android

Dual-camera on the front, dual-camera on the back, it’s the Gionee S10

Overview
Processor

MediaTek Helio P25
Octa-core (4x2.5GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.6GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches IPS
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)

Memory

6GB RAM LPDDR4X

Storage

64GB storage
microSD-expandable by up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP + 8MP dual-camera at f/1.8
Front: 20MP + 8MP dual-camera

Battery

3,450mAh battery

Release Date

June 9th, 2017

Weight

178 grams

Operating System

amigo4.0
Android 7.0 Nougat

Chinese manufacturer Gionee is going portrait mad with its new S10 smartphone, one that features dual-camera systems on both sides.

An 8-megapixel camera assists the more resolute main sensors on each side to enhance background detection and enable what may be claimed to be a better “Portrait Mode” blur effect than what Apple might do on the iPhone 7 Plus and be able to give more dimension to those pictures. There’s also a dedicated front-facing LED flash to get you into the beauty mood.

The fingerprint sensor on the rear (which neatly incorporates the odd little Gionee logo) is only just the start of the security measures that the company has put on the China-only device. SMS verification and call blocking are on as well as mobile payments tracking and verification. Oh yeah, and there’s an artificial intelligence engine to boot.

There’s baby blue, navy blue, black and pale gold for your color of choosing, but you’ve gotta pre-order to be one of the first to grab one for ¥2,599 ($379).

If you’re looking for a more accessible quad-camera phone, perhaps wait for the OnePlus 5 to arrive.

