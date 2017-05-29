Android

Essential accessory teased in silhouette

Essential Products is launching tomorrow and Android co-creator Andy Rubin’s team are eager to please right ahead of launch — and if that means getting pressured into releasing another teaser picture, they’ll do it.

We’ve already figured out that at least one Android phone will be outed tomorrow, but one Renan Baista decided to ask for another teaser.

Sounds right. Well, about time we learned a little something new.

There’s a phone… and then there’s something else completely. Well, if the phone and supposed accessory are being shown the spotlight tomorrow, then we’re pretty amazed at the week’s lead time for retail. You know, compared with all the other phones out there.

