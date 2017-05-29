Essential accessory teased in silhouette

Essential Products is launching tomorrow and Android co-creator Andy Rubin’s team are eager to please right ahead of launch — and if that means getting pressured into releasing another teaser picture, they’ll do it.

We’ve already figured out that at least one Android phone will be outed tomorrow, but one Renan Baista decided to ask for another teaser.

@essential Since its almost there, you should release one more teaser. Please, i need a teaser. Teaser is life. Thx. — Renan Batista (@renan_batista) May 25, 2017

Sounds right. Well, about time we learned a little something new.

We heard you @renan_batista – here’s something to hold you over until next week: pic.twitter.com/QSIeXyjKNq — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

There’s a phone… and then there’s something else completely. Well, if the phone and supposed accessory are being shown the spotlight tomorrow, then we’re pretty amazed at the week’s lead time for retail. You know, compared with all the other phones out there.