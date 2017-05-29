Carry-on tablet ban could extend to all US international flights

Department of Homeland Security John Kelly is considering extending a ban on tablets and laptops in carry-on luggage to all international flights involving US airspace.

A ban currently in place requires that electronics larger than a smartphone must be placed in checked luggage for flights coming in from 10 airports in the Middle East. With recent mass shootings and a bombing around the world, though, Kelly is concerned about ISIS soldiers and the isolated actors the group inspires doing harm to US citizens.

“That’s really the thing they’re obsessed with, — the terrorists — the idea of knowing down an airplane in flight. Particularly if it’s a US carrier, particularly if it’s full of mostly US folks,” the secretary said on “Fox News Sunday”.

When asked if he would implement an all-encompassing restriction, Kelly said that he “might.” He told CNN that he “will make a decision when the time is right.”