Apple Neural Engine will put AI to facial, speech recognition

We may learn of what the Apple Neural Engine is when WWDC 2017 kicks off, but until then, Bloomberg reports from a source familiar with the matter that chipset exists as part of the company’s efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence into regular computing. The Apple Neural Engine could pop up alongside iOS 11 in San Jose from June 5.

Processors purposed for AI would help Apple run autonomous cars, improve graphics processing on computers and serve up services with ease and proprietary hardware, just for example — facial recognition and speech recognition are the big call-outs, but would be featured not as part of the base OS, but in applications. The chips would also take away workload for the main processor.

ARM announced new processor cores during Computex this weekend that will pose as other chipmakers’ entry into AI-integrated chips coming soon. Amazon and Google are also working on their own micro-hardware.