Thanks, Ookla: Speedtest now on Windows 10 Mobile

The neglected Windows 10 Mobile ecosystem has gotten a jolt and some evidence of preference from internet performance tracker Ookla.

Its much-famed Speedtest app has finally made it onto Windows 10 Mobile with all the functions of what you can do on other platforms — including the recently released app for Windows 10. If there’s one good thing about this news, it’s that the interface features the new design featured in the “beta” version of the HTML5 version of the Speedtest service.

The lightened Windows 10 S release has made Windows apps slightly more pertinent to those catering services to those around education, but it’s still to be seen if a wave of developers will bite with the Universal platform.