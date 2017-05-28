Have you ever found yourself just really liking something from day one? There’s your favorite city to visit, Your favorite car no matter how old it is, your favorite watch, or smartwatch for that matter..

The effect can be the same for smartphones, but after pretty much reviewing some of the best devices of the year. That love at first sight hadn’t really clicked, or at least not until today.

Watch our full video of our first impressions of the HTC U11.