Android

24 hours with the HTC U11!

Contents
Advertisement

Have you ever found yourself just really liking something from day one? There’s your favorite city to visit, Your favorite car no matter how old it is, your favorite watch, or smartwatch for that matter..

The effect can be the same for smartphones, but after pretty much reviewing some of the best devices of the year. That love at first sight hadn’t really clicked, or at least not until today.

Watch our full video of our first impressions of the HTC U11.

 

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
24 hours, Android, HTC, U11, Video
, , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!