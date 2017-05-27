Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the LG G6 and some of the crazy deal that just emerged. Then we talk about the Huawei Watch 2 Classic, and its official launch in the US. Essential Products follows as we learn of that they’ll be announced soon. We then focus on the possible Nokia 9 flagship, and some of the monster specifications being teased. We end today’s show discussing all the fixes Apple has found to bring Touch ID on the display of the next-generation iPhone 8.

Stories:
Get the LG G6 from Best Buy right now for a measly $288 total ($12 a month)
Huawei Watch 2 Classic with stainless steel body and leather band launches in the US at $370
Essential Products launches on May 30
Fresh ‘Unknown Heart’ benchmark appears to hint at Nokia 9 variant with 8GB RAM
The fix is in for on-screen Touch ID on the iPhone 8 and other things

