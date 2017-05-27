Convertibles, Project Treble and Fear China! | #PNWeekly 254
This week had a load of convertibles thrown upon us — and we’re not talking about Corvettes. We intersect Surface Pro and MateBook with Chinese companies winning and flailing and playing some sleight of hand, plus a quick hot take or two on how Android O will save Google from the big “F-word,” all on this week’s show.
Our own Adam Z. Lein joins us for this tailspin, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the video (coming soon) recorded from 11:15pm Eastern on May 25th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here.
Pocketnow Weekly 254
Recording Date
May 25, 2017
Hosts
Guest
News Summary
(3:51)
The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.
- LeEco downsizes in the US after grandiose run
- iPhone SE ranked high in customer satisfaction
- Galaxy S8’s BOGO deal is lasting longer than the LG G6’s BOGO deal
- Huawei does laptops
Converting the PC
(36:23)
- Check out our Samsung Galaxy Book review
- Microsoft Surface Pro refreshed
- Huawei follows up with MateBook E
- Questionably-funded Chuwi SurBook leaves us wondering
- Not convertible, but it’s a huge ‘ol Wacom Windows tablet!
Project Treble
(1:30:30)
Fragmentation’s been causing a lot of trouble in Android land. Will the next version fix things up with Project Treble‘s way of letting vendors implement code without hand-holding Android code?
