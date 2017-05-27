Convertibles, Project Treble and Fear China! | #PNWeekly 254

This week had a load of convertibles thrown upon us — and we’re not talking about Corvettes. We intersect Surface Pro and MateBook with Chinese companies winning and flailing and playing some sleight of hand, plus a quick hot take or two on how Android O will save Google from the big “F-word,” all on this week’s show.

Our own Adam Z. Lein joins us for this tailspin, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video (coming soon) recorded from 11:15pm Eastern on May 25th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 254

Recording Date

May 25, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Adam Z. Lein

News Summary

(3:51)

The news delivered in just a few minutes and a lotta bit of discussion.

Converting the PC

(36:23)

Project Treble

(1:30:30)

Fragmentation’s been causing a lot of trouble in Android land. Will the next version fix things up with Project Treble‘s way of letting vendors implement code without hand-holding Android code?

See you soon!