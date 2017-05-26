Wireless industry veteran is out as Tidal CEO

Tidal announced that its third CEO in two years, Jeff Toig, has left the music streaming service. Billboard has learned from the company that his replacement will be announced “in the coming weeks.”

Toig has been involved with the founding of Virgin Mobile USA, then moved onto create Cricket Wireless’s exclusive music service, Muve. He then spent two years at rival SoundCloud serving as chief business officer before coming over to Jay Z’s group.

Tidal itself has been flagging among its counterparts Apple Music and Spotify with paid subscriptions numbering only one million at last count, compared with 20 million and 50 million, respectively. Its unique selling point as a hi-fi streaming service with a healthy library may butt up against Spotify as it is trialing a similar service.

Earlier this year, Sprint spent $200 million for a one-third share in the company and Tidal has been using that cash to hire more people for new positions.