Where exactly is HMD Global planning to take the slowly reviving Nokia brand next? Higher on the Android-based hardware food chain, it seems, although it’s still unclear how the 8 and 9 may have changed from their recently revealed “early shape and form.”

Just last month, the Nokia 9 was rumored to arrive in the premium smartphone market by the end of summer with a more than respectable 6GB RAM in tow, paired with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 835 processor.

A few days ago, some leaked hands-on photos appeared to confirm an SD835 SoC was indeed at the “heart” of an advanced flagship prototype, though the memory count slipped to a slightly less exciting 4 gigs all of a sudden.

But now, there’s this Geekbench listing alluding to an “Unknown Heart” device with no less than 8GB RAM onboard. Technically, Asus has already unveiled such a crazy impressive multitasker back in January, and ZTE is strongly rumored to follow suit, possibly before the Nokia 9 sees daylight.

Still, this would be a huge and bold leap forward from what’s ultimately a startup that hasn’t even managed to properly release an entry-level 5-inch 720p Android smartphone worldwide just yet.

It’s worth pointing out that all of this year’s Nokias have been identified as codenamed Heart in various benchmarks, and the latest performance test yields pretty lousy preliminary single and multi-core scores. Still, we have reason to believe this is indeed a Snapdragon 835-powered Nokia 9 prototype with far from finished hardware and software, nonetheless running Android 7.1.1 Nougat already.