TSMC officially announced at an annual forum that it is working with Apple to deliver the iPhone 8 and has disclosed that it is solely producing the A11 applications processor for the device.

The Economic Daily News also reports from sources at the forum that other specifications were also told of the upcoming device, set to come alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September. The OLED display will consume the entire facade of the device and end up with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, much like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and its Infinity Display. The home button will be replaced with an on-screen Touch ID mechanism — one that was said to be troubled in production purgatory — using an optical sensor as opposed to a capacitive one.

Apple is also said to be enhancing its iSight camera with an infrared sensor to enhance image capture. Wireless charging gets reaffirmed as well as a 3D surface scanner, possibly for facial recognition.