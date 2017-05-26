Android

Ever bought a OnePlus phone? Refer your peeps, share the benefits

OnePlus has begun a referral program for anyone who has bought one of the company’s smartphones — any one dating back to the OnePlus One.

Participants will receive a link or referral code to share with friends, family and whoever they wish to. If the recipient decides to buy a OnePlus phone through that key, they receive a $20 discount. The program participant, meanwhile, will get 100 referral points which they can spend on free shipping or save up for shirts, some other swag or discounts on smartphones.

This code will prove useful to OnePlus evangelists in the coming weeks once the OnePlus 5 comes online.

