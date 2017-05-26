Renders become photos in latest Moto G5S Plus leaks

How many suffixes do you need to affix in order to be “super-duper premium good good?”

Maybe Lenovo’s Motorola doesn’t need it — it’s experiencing a rebound in popularity (outside of China, though) — as the Moto G5S Plus may not need to be named that way. But we’re sticking with that name and seeing what the renders that we saw days ago have become in leaked pictures from, all of places, within China.

The dual-camera module is definitely visible in the picture along with a metal body and that batwing logo. The more pertinent intrigue, though, comes from the “About Phone” section with some diagnostic readouts: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with Android 7.1.1 running the March security patch.

There’s a potential that this could be a Moto E4 or Moto G4 revamp of some sort, but the situation remains quite fluid at this point, so we’ll keep an eye or two out. But we haven’t seen anything dealing on that new Snapdragon 660 just yet.