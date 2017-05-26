Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent deals you can find for the LG Tone Studio. Then we discuss the new HTC Link VR and how it works differently with the new U11. The HTC U11 follows as we learn of its tour across the US in Sprint stores. Samsung follows as it brushes off the whole issue of its Iris scanner. We end today’s show talking about the OnePlus 5 and how the company claims to address touch latency.

All this and more after the break.

– Amazon has LG Tone Studio wearable personal speaker marked down to around $155

– HTC Link VR headset works with U11 phone, comes with its own two screens

– HTC U11 on tour across the nation and at Sprint stores

– Samsung quickly brushes off Galaxy S8 iris security concerns, though it’s still looking into the ‘issue’

– Addressing touch latency on the OnePlus 5, company also says it has Snapdragon 835

