After three years of budget-friendly, no-settling “flagship-killing” that have seen OnePlus gradually grow from a hesitant, overly ambitious Chinese startup to a seasoned, experienced and rightfully aggressive challenger for the likes of Apple and Samsung, another crucial moment in the company’s evolution is apparently right around the corner.

We’re talking the impending launch of the OnePlus 5, which is shaping up to be by far the OEM’s most technologically advanced product ever, and therefore, possibly its costliest device too.

Some tough choices need to be made just six months after the 3T’s debut, and like it or not, it seems the relatively affordable Snapdragon 821 5.5-incher is already going away for good.

In Europe, that is, including the UK, where OnePlus hopes people will have no problem coughing up extra dough for a newer, faster processor, dual camera setup “enhanced” by DxO and whatever additional upgrades the number-skipping 5 may have in store.

The situation isn’t quite the same on Indian shores, and luckily, OnePlus recognizes the benefits of extending the 3T’s regional life. As such, both the 64 and 128GB variants are officially slated to “continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year” through the company’s own e-shop, Amazon.in and the physical Experience Store in Bangalore.

“Later this year”, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean all year long, but it definitely rules out a June 1 sales halt in the world’s second-most populous country, where the Rs. 30,000 ($465) and up OnePlus 3T feels like a sensible buy, but anything over 35, maybe even 33K rupees, will make the 5 pretty much DOA.