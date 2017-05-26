Nova Launcher takes on Android O notification dots

Third-party Android home screen interface Nova Launcher is once again chasing tails in the wake of Android O’s second beta release.

One amazingly huge feature — hey, we take what we can get — for the UI that was included in the latest update is notification dots for apps on the home screen. They’re just dots, though. They don’t expand to show each little notification that app has active right now. Other little tweaks were also included in the latest version of this app.

Android O is coming our way — likely in mid-August — so if you’re into the aesthetic, tap through on the source link down low.