Latin America gets Android 7.0 Nougat ball rolling for Moto X Force
Before it can open the 2017 high-end floodgates in addition to an already ongoing onslaught of budget-friendly, low to mid-end Moto smartphones, Lenovo must tie up some previous-generation software loose ends.
Technically, the Moto X Style, aka Pure Edition, X Force and X Play are soon to be left two generations behind, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still worthy of some sweet Nougat loving.
In fact, they should have received their Android 7.0 updates a few months ago, with unforeseen and unexplained delays messing up the schedule a little. All’s well that ends well, and at least in Latin America, the “shatterproof” Moto X Force is finally ready to follow the prettier but more fragile X Style on the build N bandwagon.
In case the family’s branding got you a little confused, let us remind you the robust, “international” X Force was released stateside exclusively by Verizon under the Droid Turbo 2 name, and that particular carrier-specific variant actually scored Nougat goodies back in February.
Outside of the US, you should probably expect the UI makeover to spread over the next few weeks, from Latin America to, well, everywhere else, including fresh April security patches, multi-window support, quick app switching, data saver functionality, a bunch of new emojis, accessibility improvements, general performance enhancements and so on. You know, the whole nine yards.