We’re almost starting to think like there may be something seriously wrong with the LG G6 that not one, but two of our reviewers failed to notice after spending plenty of time scrutinizing the super-slim-bezeled 5.7-inch phone.

Otherwise, why would so many US retailers and carriers be trying so incredibly hard to cut folks on the fence about this versus Samsung’s Galaxy S8 better and better deals essentially by the day?

No one knows, in all honesty, though some wonders and miracles are not to be questioned. And if you thought AT&T’s 50 percent off arrangement with Next installment plans or T-Mobile’s recent BOGO dance were impossible to eclipse, wait until you hear what Best Buy has in store for Verizon and Sprint customers.

For a no doubt super-limited time, you can purchase the LG G6 from the renowned retailer both on and offline with monthly device payments of only $11.99 each. That’s 12 bucks a month for two years, no catches or strings attached, amounting to a grand total of, get this, $288.

Activation on Big Red or The Now Network is obviously a requirement, basically the only one, and you can even choose your favorite G6 color from platinum and black options. Typically, mind you, the beautiful, sharp and relatively powerful Android Nougat device costs up to $708, or $29.50 a month for two years.

Hilariously enough, Verizon is currently running a “similar” promotion, charging $20 instead of $28 a month, which adds up to $480. A decent price some other time, but right now, it can’t beat Best Buy’s ridiculously low $288 fee.