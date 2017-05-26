You probably never expected such a niche mobile product as the rugged Kyocera DuraForce PRO to launch at more than a couple US carriers, let alone all of the nation’s “big four” wireless service providers.

Just think about the mainstream-oriented, buzzy HTC U11, available directly from Sprint and no other operator, or the last time you’ve seen T-Mobile support a flagship Sony Xperia phone.

Granted, it’s taken Kyocera a full nine months to expand the “work hard, play harder” 5-inch DuraForce PRO from AT&T to Sprint, Verizon and now, finally, T-Mobile. But the Japanese OEM’s achievement is still quite momentous, and the device itself may pique the interest of a few outdoor-loving, action camera-using “Un-carrier” customers even after all this time.

The top two selling points remain protection against dust, shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, blowing rain, low pressure, solar radiation, salt fog, humidity, immersion, temperature shock and freezing rain, as per the Military Standard 810G, as well as a nifty trio of cameras, including a super wide-view 1080p unit.

That bad boy is equipped with an Underwater Mode enabling the sharp recording of your greatest, wettest adventures, but you also get a conventional 13MP rear and 5MP front snapper. And a fingerprint sensor, and an octa-core Snapdragon 617 processor, Full HD screen resolution, 32GB internal storage space, microSD support, 2GB RAM, and 3240 mAh battery.

All for the reasonable price of $425 at T-Mobile starting today, two-year limited warranty included.