Can you believe Kodak is still around, tugging at the heartstrings of nostalgic Ektachrome film enthusiasts, trying to bring some of its cameras into the 21st century with trendy 360-degree support and even releasing new Android smartphones and tablets?

Well, technically, the 128 year-old American technology company that went bankrupt back in 2012 is merely licensing its once revered brand to Archos and Bullitt, with the latter British consumer electronics firm actually handling the production and distribution of the “photography-first” Kodak Ektra phone.

What’s interesting is that, following a limited late 2016 European release, the Ektra is now going wide in the US, priced at $399.99 unlocked. Kodak is directly selling the mid-range 5-incher through its official website, as well as Amazon.com, and you’re promised full 4G LTE compatibility on GSM networks nationwide, including AT&T and T-Mobile.

No way to activate this on CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint, at least not yet, though given its strengths, you might as well use it without voice call functionality. That’s clearly not what the Kodak Ektra is primarily for, and an overall set of mediocre specs and features make it far from ideal for gaming, multimedia or mobile productivity.

You only get Android 6.0 Marshmallow software out the box, a deca-core Helio X20 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion, Full HD screen resolution and 3000 mAh battery capacity.

But you’re promised a “unique hybrid of photography innovation and DSLR functionality”, with a bulging 21MP rear-facing camera capable of 4K video recording, optical image stabilization, auto focus, HDR imaging, adjustable shutter speed and ISO rating, extensive scene mode selection and intuitive touchscreen DSLR dial with haptic touch. There’s also a pretty solid 13MP selfie snapper on deck.