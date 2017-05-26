If the sporty, “regular” Huawei Watch 2 wasn’t exactly what you were expecting either, especially in terms of its not-so-stylish design, you should be happy to see the company’s other second-gen smartwatch pre-loaded with Android Wear 2.0 discreetly launched stateside.

Yes, there is also a Huawei Watch 2 Classic flavor, in case you forgot or never paid much attention to it, and it’s significantly prettier than its all-plastic sibling, though hardcore fans of some of the original’s more premium styles and variants may still be left unimpressed.

The $369.99 recommended retail price can’t sweeten the deal, but seeing as how standard Carbon Black and Concrete Gray Watch 2 configurations continue to fetch $300 a pop, the $70 premium was to be expected and it’s also quite reasonable.

After all, you’re getting both a stronger, better-looking stainless steel case here and an elegant 22mm leather strap replacing the 20mm rubber band of the non-Classic Huawei Watch 2.

Coated in a classy, subtle titanium gray color, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic lands at Amazon and Best Buy with built-in GPS, heart rate monitoring functionality, a sharp 1.2-inch 390 x 390 circular AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 768MB RAM, 4GB flash memory, 420 mAh battery, IP68 water and dust protection, and finally, NFC, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. Still no high-speed, standalone LTE capabilities stateside though.