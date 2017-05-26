Google Assistant isn’t just prone to being fired up by advertisements trying to get their juicy 100% baby flesh burgers into your head — oh, Wikipedia, how trolls adore you.

Anyways, the company had a marketing conference this week and it revealed that it wants to make money on Google Assistant. No kidding.

New Beauty & the Beast promo is one way Google could monetize Home. cc: @gsterling @dannysullivan pic.twitter.com/9UlukSocrO — brysonmeunier (@brysonmeunier) March 16, 2017

How? Well, for starters, perhaps you’ll see more of those promotions during the “My Day” briefings from your Google Home. That one for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” revamp was an unpaid experiment, but it’s just one option the tech giant can take.

The likeliest path — also the one of least resistance — is to use an existing ad product where suggested retailers in traditional search results will also get mentioned when a user asks, “Hey, where can I get XYZ?”

Google Assistant may also play off of Alexa’s ability to buy stuff from Amazon in an instant, but instead of Amazon, it’d be through partner retailers through its search engine operations. Each sale would earn Mountain View a cut of the revenue.

We’re not exactly cutting brave and bold new grounds like Burger King did, but Google could use less of the controversy as our data overlord at this point.