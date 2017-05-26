Android

Cricket Wireless will pay up to $50 to get you to switch

Are you considering another move in the wireless market? AT&T-owned Cricket Wireless wants to influence your decision with some “switcher credit”.

From today, the company will give up to $50 in bill credits per line for those who port their account over. If you do have a family plan going on, you get a Group Save incentive on the plan rates, too. While you can bring over your own compatible GSM devices to the carrier, you also have the choice from four free replacements, courtesy of Cricket.

Catches? There are a few. For one, AT&T switch-overs won’t be eligible for the monies. If you don’t like Cricket within your first 45 days, tough luck.

Existing Cricket Wireless customers will get a $25 credit if they can refer people over to the network and they have accounts running for two billing cycles.

