Qualcomm will not pay $815 million, but instead pay $940 million to BlackBerry over a royalties dispute, an arbitration panel found.

The total comprises of royalties that Qualcomm owed on BlackBerry device sales from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. Payment will be made by next Wednesday.

BlackBerry’s initial complaint against Qualcomm was that it was deprived royalties for devices sold in a certain period that the latter company refused to recognize in its calculations.

The San Diego-based chipmaker is under legal fire for its complicated and allegedly anti-competitive licensing revenue mechanics with its OEM customers, ones that it maintained were industry-standard and in use for decades. It is not immediately clear if the current issue is connected to the ongoing lawsuits on this topic and since it was settled under arbitration, we might never know.