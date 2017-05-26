The United States forefront in big box tech retail, Best Buy, is having a four-day sale revolving around Memorial Day. While the chain has some critical deals on phones, they’re pretty much all tied up with carrier installment plans, so look at those at your own peril.

Better yet, you’ve got a better thing or four going on in the tablet section between Microsoft and Apple. Now, you wouldn’t expect a discount right from the instant on the refreshed Surface Pro — but you do have good Surface Pro 4 sales here. Otherwise, it’s a nothing but Benjamins if you plan on getting a discounted iPad — including a model that may or may not continue to exist soon.

Surface Pro 4 Core i5/256GB: $999.99 (Save $200)

Surface Pro 4 Core i5/128GB: $749.99 (Save $250)

Surface Pro 4 Core m3/128GB: $599.99 (Save $200)

iPad Pro 9.7, 256GB: $699.99 (Save $100)

iPad Pro 9.7, 128GB: $599.99 (Save $100)

iPad Pro 9.7, 32GB (Gray/Rose Gold): $499.99 (Save $100)

iPad Pro 9.7, 32GB (Silver/Gold): $474.99 (Save $125)

iPad mini 4, 128GB: $299.99 (Save $100)

If those products are your jam, the source link is placed right below.