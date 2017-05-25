Playing the hardware lottery with the Galaxy S8 (Video)

The whole smartphone may be greater than the sum of its parts, but if you’re the manufacturer of the phone (or even just an astute tech publication reader), you know that those parts matter a whole damn lot.

Apple is juggling modems and fingerprint sensors for the iPhone, for one example, all the while making sure that every customer is getting a quality good. Critically, Huawei has been accused of shifting around flash memory disks with different speed grades in its latest flagships. It never really did publicize what chip grades it was using for different model variants, though, because the company had a whopping five memory configurations to deal with.

The story’s different with Samsung, a self-proclaimed pioneer of the advanced Universal Flash Storage standard — perhaps even worthy of being called a “scandal.”

The company promoted its new Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices featuring UFS 2.1 storage disks which could pull off super, super fast read-write speeds. However, some guerrilla developers found that actual rates were more akin to UFS 2.0 — still super fast, but clearly not what Samsung promoted. And as it was being called out, Samsung clearly decided to respond by removing the spec line from its product webpage.

When you buy a phone, sold on a bill of goods, are you actually risking a so-called “hardware lottery” when doing so? More importantly, and this is the kicker, when does it matter? Juan Carlos Bagnell talks about it.