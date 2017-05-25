Samsung Semiconductors claims it is ready to lead its industry down to smaller, more efficient processor fabrications which should bring us faster, more powerful phones — perhaps even with a smaller footprint if device manufacturers willed it to be.

As of this year, Samsung is actively dealing with 10nm FinFET for chips on the market now. But the company will be looking to advance the fabrication size down to 8nm before switching over from wafer-based transistor deposition to lithography through Extreme Ultra Violent radiation for a 7nm fab. From there, the company will use the technology and attempt to scale down to 6nm and 5nm processes before moving over to a proprietary nanosheet machine that will allow the company the transition to a new field-effect transistor technology for 4nm — if you’re curious, Samsung’s calling it Multi Bridge Channel FET, or MBCFET.

The company is also working on IoT chips and are trying to get down from 28nm to 18nm fabrication. There’s potential to embed magnetic RAM and RF into the board, too.

All of this is to, of course, push Moore’s Law into the gutters and show that we can do more computing in less space. And then just think about how big those smartphone displays will be…