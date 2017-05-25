Although fairly persistent rumors continue to suggest the LG G6 could soon get a software update (in Korea) enabling secure facial recognition, including for mobile payment authentication, and Apple is reportedly working on a similar iPhone 8 technology with one of the same company’s major subsidiaries, Samsung remains convinced the feature still needs years to go mainstream.

Meanwhile, another one of three total biometric sensors on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ has come under scrutiny for seemingly weak protection against tenacious hackers, but once again, the world’s top smartphone vendor tries to downplay everyone’s concerns.

Talking to The Korea Herald, an unnamed spokesperson with the local OEM insisted that, although the now-famous “one-minute video appears simple, it is hard to see that” (tricking the iris scanner with a photo of an eye and a contact lens) “happening in real life.”

“You need a camera that can capture infrared light, which is no longer available in the market”, further explained the official, and “also, you need to take a photo of the owner’s iris and steal his smartphone”, which indeed feels a little too elaborate and “difficult for the whole scenario to happen in reality.”

Separately however, Samsung told Gizmodo it is aware of the “issue”, looking into any “potential vulnerability or the advent of a new method that challenges our efforts to ensure security at any time.” Still, customers are assured that “the iris scanning technology in the Galaxy S8 has been developed through rigorous testing to provide a high level of accuracy and prevent attempts to compromise its security.”

End of story? No story to begin with? Let us know what you think in the comments section below, and we’ll keep you posted if Samsung decides to issue a third statement on the matter.