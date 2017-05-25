Nexus lawsuit update: 5X dropped, 6P pushed on

The law firm taking on complaints against Google, LG and Huawei is reportedly dropping one class action pursuit and doubling down on the other.

Chimicles & Tikellis LLP has filed an amended complaint in federal court in San Jose, California, that hits upon instant shutdown issues and bootloops on the Nexus 6P. Neither Google nor the device’s manufacturer, Huawei, have offered useful help, pointing to each other for customer support.

The law firm is accusing the two of breaching various trade laws (including the Consumer Legal Remedies Act) and violations of state trade laws in 11 states. It’s looking for a jury trial.

The same law group that is fighting on Nexus 5X bootloop issues, but there was also another class action building on general warranty support and refunds over the bootloops. According to a class member writing to Android Police, that case is being voluntarily withdrawn as LG has extended those amenities to affected customers. The initial Nexus 5X case goes on.