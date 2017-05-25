After making the PC vendors’ podium for several consecutive years back in the day, Acer has recently slipped out of the top five, which is of course made even worse by the industry’s deepening popularity crisis around the world.

The future isn’t looking any brighter for the multitalented Taiwanese hardware manufacturer in the smartphone market either, but perhaps an eclectic mix of affordable Windows 10 S laptops, education-centric Chromebooks, smart fitness watches and Android tablets can help Acer stay/return in the consumer limelight.

Eager to show off its latest entertainment and productivity-oriented tools, the company has taken the wraps off a new Iconia Tab 10 (model number A3-A50) and Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) a few days ahead of the 2017 Computex expo in Taipei, though many important details will likely remain under wraps until early next week.

Right now, we know both 10-inch slates are supposed to run Android 7.0 Nougat out the box, providing a “responsive user experience”, multi-window versatility and quick app switching, with unnamed quad-core MediaTek processors under the hood capable of squeezing up to 8 hours of battery life from similarly secretive cells.

What isn’t a secret is the Quantum Dot technology used to improve the color range, brightness, saturation and accuracy of the Iconia Tab 10’s display, which might be a first for tablets and mobile equipment in general after years of waiting and hoping. Also, you get a whopping four speakers and “patented” subwoofer for a “richer and more immersive audio experience.”

Meanwhile, the Acer Iconia One 10 features dual micro-USB ports and OTG support as a key selling point, letting you simultaneously charge the device and use various connected peripherals, like storage accessories, a mouse or wired keyboard, presumably at a lower price than “standard” 2-in-1s.