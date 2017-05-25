Android

Android Wear 2.0 getting out to Moto 360 (2015) now, Moto 360 Sport later

The support team for Motorola has announced that the Android Wear 2.0 update is headed out to the Moto 360 2nd Gen starting from today.

The missive came out as a response to a customer’s complaint on Twitter, lamenting the “Late May” timeline for the update on that device.

The Moto 360 Sport will also get the update, but there’s “no timing to share” on when Wear 2.0 is coming.

And the original Moto 360? No such luck, we must remind you.

