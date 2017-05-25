Android Wear 2.0 getting out to Moto 360 (2015) now, Moto 360 Sport later
The support team for Motorola has announced that the Android Wear 2.0 update is headed out to the Moto 360 2nd Gen starting from today.
The missive came out as a response to a customer’s complaint on Twitter, lamenting the “Late May” timeline for the update on that device.
@NamelessWing @Moto Happy to report that AndroidWear 2.0 will start rolling out in phases on Moto 360 2nd Gen, possibly as early as today.
— Motorola Support (@Moto_Support) May 25, 2017
The Moto 360 Sport will also get the update, but there’s “no timing to share” on when Wear 2.0 is coming.
@jfemoreau Moto 360 Sport will get 2.0 but we have no timing to share. – Daisy
— Motorola Support (@Moto_Support) May 25, 2017
And the original Moto 360? No such luck, we must remind you.
