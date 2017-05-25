Last stock of OnePlus 3T runs out June 1 in Europe

Still up for a great upgrade of a phone? No, we’re not talking about you upgrading your phone, we’re talking about a phone that was an upgrade of a model that was released just months before.

OnePlus has announced that its warehouses are clearing out stock of OnePlus 3T. PhoneArena was told that Europe (including the UK) will have their last shot on June 1. It’s not immediately clear when everyone else will have to move on, but what is clear is that the upcoming OnePlus 5 is meant to come within the next few weeks (if not sooner).

And from what we’ve seen and heard, there’s a good device with some major optimizations on the way for all of us.