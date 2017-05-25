Android

Essential Products launches on May 30

It’s taken a little backhanded business research, a teaser picture and an accompanying third-party teaser, but we now can confirm that after several months of preparation, Android co-creator Andy Rubin has booted up a new company which will have a new Android device as its anchor product and it seems that it’s almost about time to let things roll.

That company, Essential Products, just joined Twitter and has announced that “something big is coming May 30th!” That’s right after the Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

We’re not sure if it’s just the information saturation culture we’re living in these days, but we would’ve liked to have seen a little more detail about the device’s size and its carrier coverage, but that’s just us.

Step back, take a deep breath, enjoy some burgers and hot dogs, then come back for some of Android’s “essence.”

