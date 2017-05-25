At first glance, the LG Tone Studio around-the-neck Bluetooth headset is nothing to write home about. At a first, careless glance, that is, because audiophiles will quickly notice something special here.

Namely, no less than four “strategically placed speakers designed to deliver the best in surround sound” wherever, whenever, without bulk, hassle or even extremely high costs. $230 is after all a fairly decent price to pay for a versatile 2-in-1 device capable of creating your own personal DTS-tuned “audio cloud” on the fly, as well as providing decent sound through a pair of bundled-in earbuds.

But what if we told you the LG Tone Studio “wearable speaker” system is available at an even lower $156.93 for a no doubt limited time from a highly trusted e-tailer? We’re not talking about some “experienced” eBay seller or the always generous B&H Photo Video online store, the latter of which has the “haptic user experience”-offering product listed at a discounted price of its own ($199.99).

It’s actually Amazon that charges less than 160 bucks at the moment, selling and shipping the thing directly to assuage your final remaining concern. No strings, no catches, no rebates or, well, a lot of time to act. Do it now, or you may end up regretting your unwarranted hesitation.