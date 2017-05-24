It almost would seem obvious at this point that the OnePlus 5 would feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset. OnePlus would loathe to settle for less than tops to at least get even standing with the competition. Just as much, CEO Pete Lau confirmed the hardware allocation in a post on the company’s community forum.

But let’s talk turkey, specifically, one from the OnePlus 3 and 3T that left a developer miffed (retroactively not too miffed afterwards) and us wondering: touchscreen latency and overall UX smoothness.

Latency was one main target for improvement, but OnePlus engineers had to improvise standards testing since no benchmarks were readily available to track this metric.

“Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones,” Lau wrote. “There wasn’t a lot of precedent for them to work with – no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from.”

In the end, the crew used high-speed cameras as the measuring stick for their optimizations.

Another tweak the company has worked in is app usage tracking to make sure that the ones you use most will start up quicker while the ones you use the least will be deprioritized.

“These are just some examples, of course. But they illustrate how obsessively we pay attention to the details when optimizing the performance of OnePlus products,” Lau concluded.

We’re seemingly just weeks away from the launchpad to getting in the loop on the OnePlus 5.