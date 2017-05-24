Android

Addressing touch latency on the OnePlus 5, company also says it has Snapdragon 835

It almost would seem obvious at this point that the OnePlus 5 would feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset. OnePlus would loathe to settle for less than tops to at least get even standing with the competition. Just as much, CEO Pete Lau confirmed the hardware allocation in a post on the company’s community forum.

But let’s talk turkey, specifically, one from the OnePlus 3 and 3T that left a developer miffed (retroactively not too miffed afterwards) and us wondering: touchscreen latency and overall UX smoothness.

Latency was one main target for improvement, but OnePlus engineers had to improvise standards testing since no benchmarks were readily available to track this metric.

“Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones,” Lau wrote. “There wasn’t a lot of precedent for them to work with – no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from.”

In the end, the crew used high-speed cameras as the measuring stick for their optimizations.

Another tweak the company has worked in is app usage tracking to make sure that the ones you use most will start up quicker while the ones you use the least will be deprioritized.

“These are just some examples, of course. But they illustrate how obsessively we pay attention to the details when optimizing the performance of OnePlus products,” Lau concluded.

We’re seemingly just weeks away from the launchpad to getting in the loop on the OnePlus 5.

Via
Droid Life
Source
OnePlus
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, News, OnePlus, OnePlus 5, qualcomm, Snapdragon 835, software, touch latency, UX
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.