Android

Samsung Pay in Hong Kong transitions into full service

Contents
Advertisement

After an early access phase with a promotional campaign — which led to a Galaxy S8+ being given away — and a fast turnaround, Samsung Pay is now live with full first-wave bank support in Hong Kong.

The mobile payments system will only work with Galaxy flagship devices from the fall of 2015 or later (that means no Galaxy S6 and S6 edge users, sorry), but now has support from Bank of China (Hong Kong) and DBS in addition to American Express, Citibank, Dah Sing Bank and Standard Chartered with cards issued by AMEX, Mastercard and Visa.

The chaebol jumps into a crowded pool as Apple Pay and Android Pay have already made their moves on the territory.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PR Newswire
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, Hong Kong, mobile payments, News, Samsung, Samsung Pay
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.