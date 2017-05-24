Samsung Pay in Hong Kong transitions into full service

After an early access phase with a promotional campaign — which led to a Galaxy S8+ being given away — and a fast turnaround, Samsung Pay is now live with full first-wave bank support in Hong Kong.

The mobile payments system will only work with Galaxy flagship devices from the fall of 2015 or later (that means no Galaxy S6 and S6 edge users, sorry), but now has support from Bank of China (Hong Kong) and DBS in addition to American Express, Citibank, Dah Sing Bank and Standard Chartered with cards issued by AMEX, Mastercard and Visa.

The chaebol jumps into a crowded pool as Apple Pay and Android Pay have already made their moves on the territory.