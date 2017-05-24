Samsung Gear S3 software update adds onto US experience
The Samsung Gear S3 has been getting a wave of important updates across various regions in the world and it just so happens to be the United States’ turn to receive one. This one which brings Tizen OS from version 2.3.2.0 to 2.3.2.3, seems to have gotten to the Gear S3 Frontier with AT&T LTE support, TizenExperts reports.
The changelog is a biggie, so you link up to the article to get a full screengrab, but the biggest feature additions come in:
- New date and music complications to select watch faces
- An altitude “auto refresh” for the Alti-Barometer
- Samsung Health will let you tailor your pace-coaching and give you information on your heart rate zone for running
- You can finally put a date and time to reminders with S Voice
- Find My Device can now show contact information on the device if needed
- Accessibility options have improved with different color schemes and a “Screen Reader” feature
- The user experience on iOS gets improved
- You can now time events for up to 3 hours on the stop watch.
- Spotify, BMW Connected, Gear for Nest, Facer and NYC Transit are all now available on the Gear App Store
