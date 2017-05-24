Android

The only acceptable color is red: Sony Xperia XZ Premium has peeked out in a new color

In Japan, Sony had a little secret that it shared with its customers who were looking to buy an Xperia XZ Premium.

A Weibo user has put up pictures of the device in a stark red trim, one variant with branding from Japanese carrier docomo. Who needs silver, blue or gold? There is said to be an off-chance that an unlocked version will eventually come out, but it seems that this firebird is a limited edition affair domestically. And the first units haven’t even shipped yet.

Add this red to the Solar Red that HTC hasn’t pushed out to the masses yet in its U11.

